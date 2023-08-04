KSHB 41 Weather | More rounds of rain & storms today & Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A weakening area of rain and storms approach the area this morning from Kansas, some periods of heavy rain possible during the morning commute
- Scattered showers Saturday morning with strong to severe storms approaching the area Saturday evening and night
- A stretch of below average temperatures last through next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Rain and thunderstorms roll through the area this morning, turning more scattered by the afternoon. Some sunny breaks possible with lingering high humidity.
High: 86°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some lingering rain and storms around, especially to the south and west.
Low: 71°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: The first day of the weekend features our warmest temperatures and best chance for severe storms. The window opens during the evening and continues overnight with the main hazard being strong winds.
High: 88° Heat Index: 95-98°
Wind: NE to E-SE 5-15 mph
Sunday: A storm rotating through the area will keep clouds and a few spotty showers in the region through the day. Very windy and feeling much cooler!
Low: 69° High: 80°
Wind: W-NW 15-35 mph
