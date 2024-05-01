KSHB 41 Weather | More rounds of rain & thunderstorms today & Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More round of storms today & Thursday
- A few strong to severe storms can't be ruled out, especially tonight north of I-70
- Periods of heavy rain lasts through Thursday evening with 1-3" of rain possible with higher amounts possible in the stronger thunderstorms
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Wednesday: Rain and storms increase after lunch and continue off & on through the evening and overnight. Can't rule out a few stronger to severe thunderstorms late at night with large hail possible.
High: 74°
Wind: E 10-25 mph
Tonight: A few stronger and severe thunderstorms may continue in northern Missouri overnight, otherwise, some heavy rain and flooding issues persist.
Low: 64°
Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph
Thursday: More rounds of rain and thunderstorms through the morning and afternoon. Waiting for a cold front to sweep through in the evening before dry air surges in. Flooding concerns increase as 1-3" could be possible.
High: 72°
Wind: S to W-SW 10-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.