KSHB 41 Weather | More rounds of rain & thunderstorms today & Thursday

Main concern turns to heavy rain and flooding issues through Thursday
and last updated 2024-05-01 06:49:39-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More round of storms today & Thursday
  • A few strong to severe storms can't be ruled out, especially tonight north of I-70
  • Periods of heavy rain lasts through Thursday evening with 1-3" of rain possible with higher amounts possible in the stronger thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Rain and storms increase after lunch and continue off & on through the evening and overnight. Can't rule out a few stronger to severe thunderstorms late at night with large hail possible.
High: 74°
Wind: E 10-25 mph

Tonight: A few stronger and severe thunderstorms may continue in northern Missouri overnight, otherwise, some heavy rain and flooding issues persist.
Low: 64°

Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph

Thursday: More rounds of rain and thunderstorms through the morning and afternoon. Waiting for a cold front to sweep through in the evening before dry air surges in. Flooding concerns increase as 1-3" could be possible.
High: 72°

Wind: S to W-SW 10-25 mph

