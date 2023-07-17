KSHB 41 Weather | More scattered thunderstorms in forecast today & Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Chance of morning and early afternoon storms today and Tuesday
- Temperatures hold in the mid to upper 80s all week
- Smoky sunshine likely this week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Thunderstorms track south out of Iowa this morning. Thunderstorms stick around into the mid-afternoon. The severe risk is low although some storms may have gusty wind & hail associated with them.
High: 86°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, mild and humid. Thunderstorms return to the region by Tuesday morning.
Low: 67°
Wind: NE to E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Rain and storms possible in the morning and some may contain strong winds and hail. Our weather turns partly cloudy to mostly sunny and slightly more humid the rest of the day.
High: 89°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
