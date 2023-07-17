Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | More scattered thunderstorms in forecast today & Tuesday

Strong thunderstorms develop later this morning & again Tuesday morning
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-07-17 06:37:36-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chance of morning and early afternoon storms today and Tuesday
  • Temperatures hold in the mid to upper 80s all week
  • Smoky sunshine likely this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Thunderstorms track south out of Iowa this morning. Thunderstorms stick around into the mid-afternoon. The severe risk is low although some storms may have gusty wind & hail associated with them.
High: 86°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, mild and humid. Thunderstorms return to the region by Tuesday morning.
Low: 67°

Wind: NE to E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Rain and storms possible in the morning and some may contain strong winds and hail. Our weather turns partly cloudy to mostly sunny and slightly more humid the rest of the day.
High: 89°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.