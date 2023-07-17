KSHB 41 Weather | More scattered thunderstorms in forecast today & Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Chance of morning and early afternoon storms today and Tuesday

Temperatures hold in the mid to upper 80s all week

Smoky sunshine likely this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Thunderstorms track south out of Iowa this morning. Thunderstorms stick around into the mid-afternoon. The severe risk is low although some storms may have gusty wind & hail associated with them.

High: 86°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, mild and humid. Thunderstorms return to the region by Tuesday morning.

Low: 67°

Wind: NE to E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Rain and storms possible in the morning and some may contain strong winds and hail. Our weather turns partly cloudy to mostly sunny and slightly more humid the rest of the day.

High: 89°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

