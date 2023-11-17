KSHB 41 Weather | More sun, less wind & seasonally cool temperatures today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Feels like fall again today and Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s

Large storm system brings rain to the area Sunday afternoon and lingers through Monday & Tuesday morning

Monday Night Football features light rain showers, drizzle and chilly temperatures in the 40s

Thanksgiving Day begins extended period of winter cold

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Behind the cold front expect sunshine and much cooler weather that closely mirrors average temperatures. The winds die down as well.

High: 54°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and chilly overnight.

Low: 32°

Wind: S 5 mph

Saturday: Frost returns but doesn't hang around long. Sunshine and a light southerly breeze boost our temperatures back above average for one day. It will be beautiful!

High: 61°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy skies with rain increasing in the afternoon and evening! Temperatures will be much cooler.

Low: 40° High: 55°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

