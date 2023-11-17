Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | More sun, less wind & seasonally cool temperatures today

Dropping back to reality this afternoon with daytime highs in the mid 50s
and last updated 2023-11-17 06:39:45-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Feels like fall again today and Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s
  • Large storm system brings rain to the area Sunday afternoon and lingers through Monday & Tuesday morning
  • Monday Night Football features light rain showers, drizzle and chilly temperatures in the 40s
  • Thanksgiving Day begins extended period of winter cold

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Behind the cold front expect sunshine and much cooler weather that closely mirrors average temperatures. The winds die down as well.
High: 54°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and chilly overnight.
Low: 32°

Wind: S 5 mph

Saturday: Frost returns but doesn't hang around long. Sunshine and a light southerly breeze boost our temperatures back above average for one day. It will be beautiful!
High: 61°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy skies with rain increasing in the afternoon and evening! Temperatures will be much cooler.
Low: 40° High: 55°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

