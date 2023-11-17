KSHB 41 Weather | More sun, less wind & seasonally cool temperatures today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Feels like fall again today and Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s
- Large storm system brings rain to the area Sunday afternoon and lingers through Monday & Tuesday morning
- Monday Night Football features light rain showers, drizzle and chilly temperatures in the 40s
- Thanksgiving Day begins extended period of winter cold
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Behind the cold front expect sunshine and much cooler weather that closely mirrors average temperatures. The winds die down as well.
High: 54°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and chilly overnight.
Low: 32°
Wind: S 5 mph
Saturday: Frost returns but doesn't hang around long. Sunshine and a light southerly breeze boost our temperatures back above average for one day. It will be beautiful!
High: 61°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy skies with rain increasing in the afternoon and evening! Temperatures will be much cooler.
Low: 40° High: 55°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
