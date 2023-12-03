KSHB 41 Weather | Clouds hanging tough today then rain showers after 3 PM

Watch Now
Highs today will warm to the low 40 ahead of a new storm system.
and last updated 2023-12-03 09:38:57-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds will hang tough today, so highs will only reach the low 40s
  • A second system is timed for later this afternoon and night bringing scattered rain, maybe a few snow showers, might lead to patchy black ice Monday morning
  • Warm and dry weather for much of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after 3-4 PM.
High: 43°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

This Evening: Scattered rain and a few snow showers.
Temperatures around 40°
Wind: S 5-15 to NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Scattered rain and snow showers end midnight-2 AM. Patchy black ice is possible by morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Low: 31°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Monday: Chance for a few morning slick spots. Morning clouds with slow clearing during the afternoon.
High: 43°
Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

