KSHB 41 Weather | Clouds hanging tough today then rain showers after 3 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES



Clouds will hang tough today, so highs will only reach the low 40s

A second system is timed for later this afternoon and night bringing scattered rain, maybe a few snow showers, might lead to patchy black ice Monday morning

Warm and dry weather for much of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after 3-4 PM.

High: 43°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

This Evening: Scattered rain and a few snow showers.

Temperatures around 40°

Wind: S 5-15 to NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Scattered rain and snow showers end midnight-2 AM. Patchy black ice is possible by morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Low: 31°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Monday: Chance for a few morning slick spots. Morning clouds with slow clearing during the afternoon.

High: 43°

Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

