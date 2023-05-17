KSHB 41 Weather | More sunshine and warm temperatures today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Patchy fog possible this morning, especially near river valleys & bodies of water

More sunshine today & even warmer temperatures in the 80s through Thursday

Cold front brings a chance of rain Thursday night - Friday and very nice conditions this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning fog followed by a hazy sunshine in the afternoon from Canadian wildfire smoke. Temperatures warm up as well.

High: 81°

Wind: Light to W-NW 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear sky and pleasant.

Low: 57°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. A cold front approaches bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms from north to south overnight and early Friday.

High: 84°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

