KSHB 41 Weather | More sunshine and warm temperatures today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Patchy fog possible this morning, especially near river valleys & bodies of water
- More sunshine today & even warmer temperatures in the 80s through Thursday
- Cold front brings a chance of rain Thursday night - Friday and very nice conditions this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Morning fog followed by a hazy sunshine in the afternoon from Canadian wildfire smoke. Temperatures warm up as well.
High: 81°
Wind: Light to W-NW 5 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear sky and pleasant.
Low: 57°
Wind: SE 5 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. A cold front approaches bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms from north to south overnight and early Friday.
High: 84°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
