KSHB 41 Weather | More sunshine, less wind & still frigid

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More sunshine with less wind today, but still frigid
- The bitter blast exits Wednesday; the coldest air is on Monday and Tuesday mornings
- Mostly dry weather the next 5-7 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and staying bitter!
High: 12°
Wind Chill: -5 to 5°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Bitter cold. Increasing clouds with a light wind.
Low: 1°
Wind Chill: -10° to 0°
Wind: W 5-15 mph
Monday (MLK Day): Mostly cloudy and still very cold.
High: 15° Wind Chill: -5° to 5°
Wind: W 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with the Arctic cold still around.
Low: -5° High: 21° Wind Chill: -15° to 0°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Sunday-AFC Championship: Partly to mostly cloudy. The forecast looks dry for now. Slight chance we have to deal with a storm system.
Tailgating: 36°, mostly cloudy
Kickoff: 31°, partly cloudy
Postgame: 27°, mostly clear
