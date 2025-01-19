KSHB 41 Weather | More sunshine, less wind & still frigid

WEATHER HEADLINES



More sunshine with less wind today, but still frigid

The bitter blast exits Wednesday; the coldest air is on Monday and Tuesday mornings

Mostly dry weather the next 5-7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and staying bitter!

High: 12°

Wind Chill: -5 to 5°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Bitter cold. Increasing clouds with a light wind.

Low: 1°

Wind Chill: -10° to 0°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

Monday (MLK Day): Mostly cloudy and still very cold.

High: 15° Wind Chill: -5° to 5°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with the Arctic cold still around.

Low: -5° High: 21° Wind Chill: -15° to 0°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday-AFC Championship: Partly to mostly cloudy. The forecast looks dry for now. Slight chance we have to deal with a storm system.

Tailgating: 36°, mostly cloudy

Kickoff: 31°, partly cloudy

Postgame: 27°, mostly clear

