KSHB 41 Weather | More thunderstorms develop this afternoon along a cold front

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Strong to an isolated severe storm possible this afternoon after 3pm as a cold front approaches from the east
- Another Ozone Alert day which is the third consecutive and fourth of the season
- Relief from the warm and sticky air comes Thursday and Friday
- A better chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms increase this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Clouds increase from the east as a back door cold front approaches. A few strong to severe storms possible, mainly after 4pm. Before the rain approaches, the KC metro is in another ozone alert day which is unhealthy air for sensitive groups.
High: 89°
Wind: W to NE 5 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some lingering showers.
Low: 66°
Wind: E-NE 5 mph
Thursday: An early morning shower or thunderstorm is possible in our western most viewing area and could linger into the afternoon.. Mostly to partly cloudy through the day.
High: 83°
Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph
