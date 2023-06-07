KSHB 41 Weather | More thunderstorms develop this afternoon along a cold front

WEATHER HEADLINES



Strong to an isolated severe storm possible this afternoon after 3pm as a cold front approaches from the east

Another Ozone Alert day which is the third consecutive and fourth of the season

Relief from the warm and sticky air comes Thursday and Friday

A better chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms increase this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Clouds increase from the east as a back door cold front approaches. A few strong to severe storms possible, mainly after 4pm. Before the rain approaches, the KC metro is in another ozone alert day which is unhealthy air for sensitive groups.

High: 89°

Wind: W to NE 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some lingering showers.

Low: 66°

Wind: E-NE 5 mph

Thursday: An early morning shower or thunderstorm is possible in our western most viewing area and could linger into the afternoon.. Mostly to partly cloudy through the day.

High: 83°

Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph

