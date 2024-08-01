KSHB 41 Weather | More typical summertime heat, humidity Thursday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More typical heat and humidity today with highs near 90 degrees, hotter temperatures south of I-70
- Still hot into the weekend but the heat index won't be dangerous
- Temperatures in the 80s are a week away
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Increasing sunshine later this morning and not as hot around Kansas City. Heat advisory & excessive heat warning still in place across the southern counties. The humidity remains high and sticky.
High: 90° Heat index: 98°
Wind: SW to NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and a little more refreshing.
Low: 70°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph,
Friday: Sunny and hot but the humidity will be dropping.
High: 90°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
