KSHB 41 Weather | More typical summertime heat, humidity Thursday in Kansas City

Cold front drops temperatures slightly even through highs remain in the low 90s
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More typical heat and humidity today with highs near 90 degrees, hotter temperatures south of I-70
  • Still hot into the weekend but the heat index won't be dangerous
  • Temperatures in the 80s are a week away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing sunshine later this morning and not as hot around Kansas City. Heat advisory & excessive heat warning still in place across the southern counties. The humidity remains high and sticky.
High: 90° Heat index: 98°
Wind: SW to NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and a little more refreshing.
Low: 70°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph,

Friday: Sunny and hot but the humidity will be dropping.
High: 90°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

