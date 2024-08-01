KSHB 41 Weather | More typical summertime heat, humidity Thursday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



More typical heat and humidity today with highs near 90 degrees, hotter temperatures south of I-70

Still hot into the weekend but the heat index won't be dangerous

Temperatures in the 80s are a week away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing sunshine later this morning and not as hot around Kansas City. Heat advisory & excessive heat warning still in place across the southern counties. The humidity remains high and sticky.

High: 90° Heat index: 98°

Wind: SW to NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and a little more refreshing.

Low: 70°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph,

Friday: Sunny and hot but the humidity will be dropping.

High: 90°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

