KSHB 41 Weather | More warm, humid weather today with an isolated afternoon storm

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Poor air quality today especially for sensitive groups with respiratory problems
- More thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, otherwise, staying sunny, warm and humid
- Another round of rain & storms come Wednesday evening, bringing some pleasant, dry air to the area Thursday - Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny with a chance again of widely scattered small westward-moving showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
High: 88°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with any storms falling apart overnight. Staying mild and muggy.
Low: 63°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very warm and humid.
High: 89°
Wind: Calm to NE 5 mph
Wednesday: More clouds through the day with a better chance of rain and storms arriving in the evening.
Low: 66° High: 89°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
