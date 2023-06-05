KSHB 41 Weather | More warm, humid weather today with an isolated afternoon storm

WEATHER HEADLINES



Poor air quality today especially for sensitive groups with respiratory problems

More thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, otherwise, staying sunny, warm and humid

Another round of rain & storms come Wednesday evening, bringing some pleasant, dry air to the area Thursday - Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny with a chance again of widely scattered small westward-moving showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

High: 88°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with any storms falling apart overnight. Staying mild and muggy.

Low: 63°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very warm and humid.

High: 89°

Wind: Calm to NE 5 mph

Wednesday: More clouds through the day with a better chance of rain and storms arriving in the evening.

Low: 66° High: 89°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

