KSHB 41 Weather | More warm, humid weather today with an isolated afternoon storm

Temperatures jump to the upper 80s today through Wednesday
and last updated 2023-06-05 06:28:50-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Poor air quality today especially for sensitive groups with respiratory problems
  • More thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, otherwise, staying sunny, warm and humid
  • Another round of rain & storms come Wednesday evening, bringing some pleasant, dry air to the area Thursday - Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny with a chance again of widely scattered small westward-moving showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
High: 88°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with any storms falling apart overnight. Staying mild and muggy.
Low: 63°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very warm and humid.
High: 89°
Wind: Calm to NE 5 mph

Wednesday: More clouds through the day with a better chance of rain and storms arriving in the evening.
Low: 66° High: 89°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

