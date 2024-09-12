KSHB 41 Weather | More warmth, humidity & cloud cover today associated with Francine

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloud cover associated with the remnants of Hurricane Francine approach today and Friday, clearing late Saturday

Most of the impressive tropical rain from Francine will stay across southern Missouri, clearing Saturday

Best rain chances still a week away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds as the remnants of Hurricane Francine travel north along the Mississippi River valley. Temperatures may be slightly cooler while the humidity increases.

High: 86°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and more mild overnight.

Low: 62°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler and more humid with a few showers possible, mainly across central Missouri.

High: 79°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy, clearing later in the day. Temperatures start to cover to the mid 80s while the humidity increases.

Low: 60° High: 84°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

