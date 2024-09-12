KSHB 41 Weather | More warmth, humidity & cloud cover today associated with Francine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloud cover associated with the remnants of Hurricane Francine approach today and Friday, clearing late Saturday
- Most of the impressive tropical rain from Francine will stay across southern Missouri, clearing Saturday
- Best rain chances still a week away
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Increasing clouds as the remnants of Hurricane Francine travel north along the Mississippi River valley. Temperatures may be slightly cooler while the humidity increases.
High: 86°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and more mild overnight.
Low: 62°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler and more humid with a few showers possible, mainly across central Missouri.
High: 79°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy, clearing later in the day. Temperatures start to cover to the mid 80s while the humidity increases.
Low: 60° High: 84°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.