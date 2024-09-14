KSHB 41 Weather | Morning clouds, afternoon sun, warm and humid

WEATHER HEADLINES



Afternoon clouds will give to to partial sunshine this afternoon

Temperatures heat up over the weekend, reaching the upper 80s on Chiefs Sunday

Our next rain chance is not until Wednesday or Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy this morning. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon, warm and humid.

High: 82°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening.

Temperatures: Falling through the 70s

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.

Low: 64°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: More sunshine and even warmer heading to the upper 80s by kickoff for the Chiefs game and more humid.

High: 86°

Wind: SE 10-15mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

