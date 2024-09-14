KSHB 41 Weather | Morning clouds, afternoon sun, warm and humid

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Afternoon clouds will give to to partial sunshine this afternoon
- Temperatures heat up over the weekend, reaching the upper 80s on Chiefs Sunday
- Our next rain chance is not until Wednesday or Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy this morning. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon, warm and humid.
High: 82°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
This Evening: A nice evening.
Temperatures: Falling through the 70s
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 64°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: More sunshine and even warmer heading to the upper 80s by kickoff for the Chiefs game and more humid.
High: 86°
Wind: SE 10-15mph
