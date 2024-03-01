KSHB 41 Weather | Morning clouds then afternoon sun and nice

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning clouds, then a nice and sunny afternoon
- Windy weekend warm up, highs in the 70s Saturday to near 80 Sunday
- Next chance for showers is Monday, better chance at the end of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy this morning becoming mostly sunny this afternoon.
High: 55°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 Gusting 25 mph
This Evening: Clear and cool.
Temperatures drop to the 40s
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and cool to cold.
Low: 39°
Wind Chill: Upper 20s
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph
Saturday: Sunny and warm with gusty breezes. Elevated fire danger as well.
High: 75°
Wind: S 15-20 G 30 mph
Sunday: Sunny and windy with a possible record warm low and high. Elevated fire danger as well.
Low: 58° (Record 58°, 1992)
High: 80° (Record 81°, 1983)
Wind: S 20-40 mph
