KSHB 41 Weather | Morning clouds then afternoon sun and nice

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning clouds, then a nice and sunny afternoon

Windy weekend warm up, highs in the 70s Saturday to near 80 Sunday

Next chance for showers is Monday, better chance at the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy this morning becoming mostly sunny this afternoon.

High: 55°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 Gusting 25 mph

This Evening: Clear and cool.

Temperatures drop to the 40s

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool to cold.

Low: 39°

Wind Chill: Upper 20s

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Sunny and warm with gusty breezes. Elevated fire danger as well.

High: 75°

Wind: S 15-20 G 30 mph

Sunday: Sunny and windy with a possible record warm low and high. Elevated fire danger as well.

Low: 58° (Record 58°, 1992)

High: 80° (Record 81°, 1983)

Wind: S 20-40 mph

