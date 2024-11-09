KSHB 41 Weather | Morning drizzle, afternoon sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Drizzle ends this morning giving way to afternoon sunshine
- Great weather and sunny on Sunday for the Chiefs game
- Mostly dry with above average temperatures next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Drizzle ends by 10 AM. Then we will see increasing sunshine this afternoon.
High: 60°
Wind: SE to S 10-20 mph
This Evening: Mostly clear and cool
Temperatures drop to around 50°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and calm.
Low: 43°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Great football weather! Mostly sunny and mild after a cool start.
High: 62°
Wind: SW to W 10-15 mph
Monday: Nice weather for Veteran's Day. Mostly sunny with a light wind.,
Low: 41° High: 64°
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.