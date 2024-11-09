KSHB 41 Weather | Morning drizzle, afternoon sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES



Drizzle ends this morning giving way to afternoon sunshine

Great weather and sunny on Sunday for the Chiefs game

Mostly dry with above average temperatures next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Drizzle ends by 10 AM. Then we will see increasing sunshine this afternoon.

High: 60°

Wind: SE to S 10-20 mph

This Evening: Mostly clear and cool

Temperatures drop to around 50°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and calm.

Low: 43°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Great football weather! Mostly sunny and mild after a cool start.

High: 62°

Wind: SW to W 10-15 mph

Monday: Nice weather for Veteran's Day. Mostly sunny with a light wind.,

Low: 41° High: 64°

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

