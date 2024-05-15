KSHB 41 Weather | Morning fog with more clouds and spotty showers during the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Areas of dense fog this morning, stay alert on your commute
- Spotty showers possible today with thunderstorms possible tonight and early Thursday; low severe threat
- Another system may affect us Friday with showers, T-Storms, but it most likely stays south
- A warm and dry weekend is likely
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Wednesday: Morning fog then mostly cloudy with a few showers possible during the afternoon.
High: 71°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms with a low severe threat. Some gusty winds are possible. Better chance of stronger storms staying south. Additional rain of up to .25"-1" in some areas.
Low: 61°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Morning rain and thunderstorms, some strong, ends quickly. Rest of the day features a blend of sun & clouds and drier weather.
High: 74°
Wind: W 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.