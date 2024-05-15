Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Morning fog with more clouds and spotty showers during the afternoon

Storms possible tonight with a low severe weather risk
and last updated 2024-05-15 06:48:42-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Areas of dense fog this morning, stay alert on your commute
  • Spotty showers possible today with thunderstorms possible tonight and early Thursday; low severe threat
  • Another system may affect us Friday with showers, T-Storms, but it most likely stays south
  • A warm and dry weekend is likely

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Morning fog then mostly cloudy with a few showers possible during the afternoon.
High: 71°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms with a low severe threat. Some gusty winds are possible. Better chance of stronger storms staying south. Additional rain of up to .25"-1" in some areas.
Low: 61°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Morning rain and thunderstorms, some strong, ends quickly. Rest of the day features a blend of sun & clouds and drier weather.
High: 74°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

