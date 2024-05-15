KSHB 41 Weather | Morning fog with more clouds and spotty showers during the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Areas of dense fog this morning, stay alert on your commute

Spotty showers possible today with thunderstorms possible tonight and early Thursday; low severe threat

Another system may affect us Friday with showers, T-Storms, but it most likely stays south

A warm and dry weekend is likely

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Morning fog then mostly cloudy with a few showers possible during the afternoon.

High: 71°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms with a low severe threat. Some gusty winds are possible. Better chance of stronger storms staying south. Additional rain of up to .25"-1" in some areas.

Low: 61°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Morning rain and thunderstorms, some strong, ends quickly. Rest of the day features a blend of sun & clouds and drier weather.

High: 74°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

