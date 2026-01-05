KSHB 41 Weather | Morning low clouds, some fog then sunshine and nice

WEATHER HEADLINES



Unseasonably warm for early January

Morning low clouds and some fog this morning then partly cloudy

Thursday into Friday may still bring some rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Morning low clouds and fog then partly cloudy and nice.

High: 59°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a very weak cold front moving through.

Low: 38°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Tranquil weather.

High: 57°

Wind: W 10 mph

