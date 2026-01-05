Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Morning low clouds, some fog then sunshine and nice

Highs today will be 55°-60°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Unseasonably warm for early January
  • Morning low clouds and some fog this morning then partly cloudy
  • Thursday into Friday may still bring some rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Morning low clouds and fog then partly cloudy and nice.
High: 59°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a very weak cold front moving through.
Low: 38°
Wind: W 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Tranquil weather.
High: 57°
Wind: W 10 mph

