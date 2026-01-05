KSHB 41 Weather | Morning low clouds, some fog then sunshine and nice

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Unseasonably warm for early January
- Morning low clouds and some fog this morning then partly cloudy
- Thursday into Friday may still bring some rain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Morning low clouds and fog then partly cloudy and nice.
High: 59°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a very weak cold front moving through.
Low: 38°
Wind: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Tranquil weather.
High: 57°
Wind: W 10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—