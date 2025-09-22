Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Morning patchy fog ahead of warm first day of fall

Patchy fog, warm and dry first day of fall

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy fog, warm and dry conditions
  • Rain and storm chances Tuesday-Thursday
  • Another dry and warm stretch is coming afterward

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: The first day of autumn is looking dry and warm under a partly cloudy sky. Storms possible overnight.

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

High: 84º

Tonight: Storms possible this evening across northwestern Missouri and western Kansas with hail and wind as the main threat.
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Low: 62º

Tuesday: Showers and storms begin by the afternoon. Some storms may have hail and gusty winds.

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Low: 62º High: 75º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.