KSHB 41 Weather | Morning patchy fog ahead of warm first day of fall

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Patchy fog, warm and dry conditions
- Rain and storm chances Tuesday-Thursday
- Another dry and warm stretch is coming afterward
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: The first day of autumn is looking dry and warm under a partly cloudy sky. Storms possible overnight.
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
High: 84º
Tonight: Storms possible this evening across northwestern Missouri and western Kansas with hail and wind as the main threat.
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Low: 62º
Tuesday: Showers and storms begin by the afternoon. Some storms may have hail and gusty winds.
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
Low: 62º High: 75º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—