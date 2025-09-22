KSHB 41 Weather | Morning patchy fog ahead of warm first day of fall

WEATHER HEADLINES



Patchy fog, warm and dry conditions

Rain and storm chances Tuesday-Thursday

Another dry and warm stretch is coming afterward

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: The first day of autumn is looking dry and warm under a partly cloudy sky. Storms possible overnight.

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

High: 84º

Tonight: Storms possible this evening across northwestern Missouri and western Kansas with hail and wind as the main threat.

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Low: 62º

Tuesday: Showers and storms begin by the afternoon. Some storms may have hail and gusty winds.

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Low: 62º High: 75º

