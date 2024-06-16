Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Morning Rain & T-Storms, mostly North & West of KC

Highs today will be around 90°.
and last updated 2024-06-16 07:25:25-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning showers & T-Storms mainly north & west of KC
  • The next best chance of T-Storms will be Tuesday night-Wednesday, mainly north & west of KC
  • Hot & humid weather will continue all week long as no cold front is expected to push through

Sunday: Morning showers & T-Storms mainly north & west of KC. Then, partly cloudy, hot and humid.
High: 91°
Heat Index: 98°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy, warm and humid.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Temperatures drop to 75°-80°

Tonight: A few clouds and humid.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Low: 73° 

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Possibly the hottest day so far this season.
High: 93°
Heat Index: 100°
Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph

