KSHB 41 Weather | Morning Rain & T-Storms, mostly North & West of KC

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning showers & T-Storms mainly north & west of KC
- The next best chance of T-Storms will be Tuesday night-Wednesday, mainly north & west of KC
- Hot & humid weather will continue all week long as no cold front is expected to push through
Sunday: Morning showers & T-Storms mainly north & west of KC. Then, partly cloudy, hot and humid.
High: 91°
Heat Index: 98°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
This Evening: Partly cloudy, warm and humid.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Temperatures drop to 75°-80°
Tonight: A few clouds and humid.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Low: 73°
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Possibly the hottest day so far this season.
High: 93°
Heat Index: 100°
Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph
