KSHB 41 Weather | Morning Rain & T-Storms, mostly North & West of KC

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning showers & T-Storms mainly north & west of KC

The next best chance of T-Storms will be Tuesday night-Wednesday, mainly north & west of KC

Hot & humid weather will continue all week long as no cold front is expected to push through

Sunday: Morning showers & T-Storms mainly north & west of KC. Then, partly cloudy, hot and humid.

High: 91°

Heat Index: 98°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy, warm and humid.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Temperatures drop to 75°-80°

Tonight: A few clouds and humid.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Low: 73°

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Possibly the hottest day so far this season.

High: 93°

Heat Index: 100°

Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

