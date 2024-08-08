KSHB 41 Weather | Morning rain & thunderstorms followed by cloudy & comfortable conditions

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and thunderstorms move in from the west, weakening as it moves east into Missouri, from 7am - 12pm
- A cold front sweeps through this afternoon keeping highs 10-15° below normal for the next 4 days
- A big warm up expected next week as the weather turns more active
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, best chance on the Kansas side, weakening through western MO. Another strong cold front will move through in the afternoon bringing a breeze from the north and more cool temperatures.
High: 79°
Wind: Light to N 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and very refreshing.
Low: 59°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Friday: Fantastic Friday! Partly to mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool.
High: 75°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Near record low temperatures possible Saturday morning. Feeling great through the afternoon with a blend of sun and clouds.
Low: 59° Record: 58° (2004) High: 78°
Wind: Variable 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.