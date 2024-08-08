KSHB 41 Weather | Morning rain & thunderstorms followed by cloudy & comfortable conditions

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain and thunderstorms move in from the west, weakening as it moves east into Missouri, from 7am - 12pm

A cold front sweeps through this afternoon keeping highs 10-15° below normal for the next 4 days

A big warm up expected next week as the weather turns more active

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, best chance on the Kansas side, weakening through western MO. Another strong cold front will move through in the afternoon bringing a breeze from the north and more cool temperatures.

High: 79°

Wind: Light to N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and very refreshing.

Low: 59°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Friday: Fantastic Friday! Partly to mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool.

High: 75°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Near record low temperatures possible Saturday morning. Feeling great through the afternoon with a blend of sun and clouds.

Low: 59° Record: 58° (2004) High: 78°

Wind: Variable 5-15 mph

