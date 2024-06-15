KSHB 41 Weather | Morning Rain & Thunderstorms, mainly north of I-70

Watch Now
Highs today will be in the 80s with high humidity.
and last updated 2024-06-15 09:02:40-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning rain and T-Storms, mainly north of I-70 then warm and very humid
  • A few thunderstorms will be possible tonight and Sunday
  • Very warm to hot and humid next week with 2-3 chances of T-Storms

Saturday: Morning showers and T-storms, mainly north of I-70. Then becoming partly cloudy, warm, and humid during the day. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.
High: 87°
Heat Index: 95°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Slight chance of a shower/T-Storm
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Temperatures: 75°-80° 

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Slight chance of a shower/T-Storm
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Low: 74° 

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance of a shower/T-Storm, mainly during the morning.
High: 91°
Heat Index: 98°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

