KSHB 41 Weather | Morning Rain & Thunderstorms, mainly north of I-70

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning rain and T-Storms, mainly north of I-70 then warm and very humid

A few thunderstorms will be possible tonight and Sunday

Very warm to hot and humid next week with 2-3 chances of T-Storms

Saturday: Morning showers and T-storms, mainly north of I-70. Then becoming partly cloudy, warm, and humid during the day. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

High: 87°

Heat Index: 95°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Slight chance of a shower/T-Storm

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Temperatures: 75°-80°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Slight chance of a shower/T-Storm

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Low: 74°

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance of a shower/T-Storm, mainly during the morning.

High: 91°

Heat Index: 98°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

