KSHB 41 Weather | Morning Rain & Thunderstorms, mainly north of I-70

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning rain and T-Storms, mainly north of I-70 then warm and very humid
- A few thunderstorms will be possible tonight and Sunday
- Very warm to hot and humid next week with 2-3 chances of T-Storms
Saturday: Morning showers and T-storms, mainly north of I-70. Then becoming partly cloudy, warm, and humid during the day. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.
High: 87°
Heat Index: 95°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
This Evening: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Slight chance of a shower/T-Storm
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Temperatures: 75°-80°
Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Slight chance of a shower/T-Storm
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Low: 74°
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance of a shower/T-Storm, mainly during the morning.
High: 91°
Heat Index: 98°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.