KSHB 41 Weather | Morning showers & a Few T-Storms, then warm & humid

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning showers and a few thunderstorms, then partly cloudy, warm & humid

Mainly dry this afternoon and evening.

A better thunderstorm chance after midnight tonight to noon Monday, more chances Monday night-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Sunday: Showers end west this morning. A few showers may make it to KC. Then, it will become partly cloudy, warm, breezy and humid through the day.

High: 80°

Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy, breezy, and humid.

Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some may be strong with gusty winds.

Low: 65°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Monday: A line of strong thunderstorms may head our way late tonight & Monday morning. Some storms could bring gusty winds, mainly for northwest MO & northeast KS. Rain hangs around for the morning commute before tapering off. Rest of day features some sunshine with warm & humid conditions. New thunderstorms are possible Monday night and Tuesday.

High: 82°

Wind: Gusty in T-Storms

