KSHB 41 Weather | Morning showers & a Few T-Storms, then warm & humid

Highs today will be around 80°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning showers and a few thunderstorms, then partly cloudy, warm & humid
  • Mainly dry this afternoon and evening.
  • A better thunderstorm chance after midnight tonight to noon Monday, more chances Monday night-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Sunday: Showers end west this morning. A few showers may make it to KC. Then, it will become partly cloudy, warm, breezy and humid through the day.
High: 80°
Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy, breezy, and humid.
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some may be strong with gusty winds.
Low: 65°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Monday: A line of strong thunderstorms may head our way late tonight & Monday morning. Some storms could bring gusty winds, mainly for northwest MO & northeast KS. Rain hangs around for the morning commute before tapering off. Rest of day features some sunshine with warm & humid conditions. New thunderstorms are possible Monday night and Tuesday.
High: 82°
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms

