KSHB 41 Weather | Morning Showers & Afternoon Clouds

The ligh rain should end by noon
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • There is an area of light rain and drizzle that will fall apart by noon
  • The clouds hang strong this afternoon
  • Some sunshine is likely Wednesday with our next chance of rain Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today:  Cloudy with light rain or drizzle this morning. The rain will end with the clouds staying strong this afternoon.

High: 62º

Wind: East-Northeast 5-10 mph

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy & mild
Low: 54º
Wind: Light

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with some breaks of sunshine. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after sunset.

High: 71º
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

