KSHB 41 Weather | Morning Showers & Afternoon Clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES



There is an area of light rain and drizzle that will fall apart by noon

The clouds hang strong this afternoon

Some sunshine is likely Wednesday with our next chance of rain Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with light rain or drizzle this morning. The rain will end with the clouds staying strong this afternoon.

High: 62º

Wind: East-Northeast 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild

Low: 54º

Wind: Light

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some breaks of sunshine. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after sunset.

High: 71º

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

