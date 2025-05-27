KSHB 41 Weather | Morning Showers & Afternoon Clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES
- There is an area of light rain and drizzle that will fall apart by noon
- The clouds hang strong this afternoon
- Some sunshine is likely Wednesday with our next chance of rain Wednesday night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Cloudy with light rain or drizzle this morning. The rain will end with the clouds staying strong this afternoon.
High: 62º
Wind: East-Northeast 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild
Low: 54º
Wind: Light
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some breaks of sunshine. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after sunset.
High: 71º
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.