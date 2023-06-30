Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Morning storms north plus another day of sweltering heat

Tracking the potential for some severe storms for northern Missouri this morning and more heat for the area. Good news is our heat beat ends tonight!
and last updated 2023-06-30 06:32:55-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms in northern MO Friday morning
  • Last leg of the heat advisory, with heat indices still near 105° today
  • Cold front brings scattered storms and breaks the heat wave Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid and almost as hot. Some storms are possible in the morning from the activity in northern MO. Afternoon and evening isolated storms possible too around the metro.
High: 95°
Heat Index: 100-108°
Wind: SW then NE 10

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated storms possible.
Low: 70°
Wind: W then E 5-10

Saturday: A few rounds of storms and showers. Central Missouri and eastward have the best chance of dealing with severe weather. The heat wave ends as temperatures return to average levels for the weekend. Sunday will be dry for outdoor activities.
High: 84°
Wind: SW then NW 10-15

