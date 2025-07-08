Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Morning storms taper off, next round of storms possible south of KC this afternoon

Staying hot and humid this week with a daily chance of thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and storms taper off early today but will redevelop south of KC during the afternoon
  • Staying near 90° nearly every day this week
  • A little cooler for the weekend with lesser storm chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Storms redevelop this afternoon for areas along and south of I-70. Mostly to partly cloudy skies expected, otherwise.

Wind: NE 5 mph

High: 86º

Tonight: Partly cloudy while staying mild and muggy overnight.
Wind: S-SE 5 mph

Low: 69º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. An afternoon storm can't be ruled out.

Wind: E-SE 5 mph

High: 91º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and toasty once again. Some storms may be possible. The stronger storms will likely stay across northwest MO & northeast KS.
Wind: E-SE 5-10
Low: 72º High: 91º

Report a typo

