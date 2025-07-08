KSHB 41 Weather | Morning storms taper off, next round of storms possible south of KC this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and storms taper off early today but will redevelop south of KC during the afternoon
- Staying near 90° nearly every day this week
- A little cooler for the weekend with lesser storm chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Storms redevelop this afternoon for areas along and south of I-70. Mostly to partly cloudy skies expected, otherwise.
Wind: NE 5 mph
High: 86º
Tonight: Partly cloudy while staying mild and muggy overnight.
Wind: S-SE 5 mph
Low: 69º
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. An afternoon storm can't be ruled out.
Wind: E-SE 5 mph
High: 91º
Thursday: Mostly sunny and toasty once again. Some storms may be possible. The stronger storms will likely stay across northwest MO & northeast KS.
Wind: E-SE 5-10
Low: 72º High: 91º
