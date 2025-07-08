KSHB 41 Weather | Morning storms taper off, next round of storms possible south of KC this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain and storms taper off early today but will redevelop south of KC during the afternoon

Staying near 90° nearly every day this week

A little cooler for the weekend with lesser storm chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Storms redevelop this afternoon for areas along and south of I-70. Mostly to partly cloudy skies expected, otherwise.

Wind: NE 5 mph

High: 86º

Tonight: Partly cloudy while staying mild and muggy overnight.

Wind: S-SE 5 mph

Low: 69º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. An afternoon storm can't be ruled out.

Wind: E-SE 5 mph

High: 91º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and toasty once again. Some storms may be possible. The stronger storms will likely stay across northwest MO & northeast KS.

Wind: E-SE 5-10

Low: 72º High: 91º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

