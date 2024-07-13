Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Morning T-Storms South, then a Heat Advisory

Highs today will be 90°-95° with heat indices 100°-108°.
and last updated 2024-07-13 07:38:48-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of I-70 and most south of KC
  • Heat advisory Saturday afternoon through Monday night
  • Cold front Tuesday into Wednesday breaks the heat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Heat Advisory begins this afternoon. Morning showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of I-70. Then, partly to mostly sunny, breezy, hot & humid.
High: 94°
Heat Index: 100-108°
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph G25

This Evening: Mostly clear, very warm and humid.
Temperatures drop to the 80s
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm north after midnight.
Low: 75°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: An early shower/T-Storm then mostly sunny, breezy hot and humid in the afternoon.
High: 96°
Heat Index: 105-110°
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph G30

