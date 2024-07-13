KSHB 41 Weather | Morning T-Storms South, then a Heat Advisory

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of I-70 and most south of KC

Heat advisory Saturday afternoon through Monday night

Cold front Tuesday into Wednesday breaks the heat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Heat Advisory begins this afternoon. Morning showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of I-70. Then, partly to mostly sunny, breezy, hot & humid.

High: 94°

Heat Index: 100-108°

Wind: SSW 10-20 mph G25

This Evening: Mostly clear, very warm and humid.

Temperatures drop to the 80s

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm north after midnight.

Low: 75°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: An early shower/T-Storm then mostly sunny, breezy hot and humid in the afternoon.

High: 96°

Heat Index: 105-110°

Wind: SSW 10-20 mph G30

