KSHB 41 Weather | Morning T-Storms South, then a Heat Advisory

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of I-70 and most south of KC
- Heat advisory Saturday afternoon through Monday night
- Cold front Tuesday into Wednesday breaks the heat
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Heat Advisory begins this afternoon. Morning showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of I-70. Then, partly to mostly sunny, breezy, hot & humid.
High: 94°
Heat Index: 100-108°
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph G25
This Evening: Mostly clear, very warm and humid.
Temperatures drop to the 80s
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm north after midnight.
Low: 75°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Sunday: An early shower/T-Storm then mostly sunny, breezy hot and humid in the afternoon.
High: 96°
Heat Index: 105-110°
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph G30
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.