KSHB 41 Weather |Morning thunderstorms give way to record heat today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat wave from around I-70 and south through Friday

Isolated strong to severe storms north of Kansas City this morning

Better chance for storms Friday night-Saturday

Cold front breaks heat wave Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid and even hotter. A chance for severe storms across north central Missouri with large hail as the main threat. Ozone concerns return this afternoon for our metro counties.

High: 99°

Heat Index: 106°

Wind: SW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm.

Low: 70°

Wind: E 5-10 G20

Friday: Partly cloudy, humid and almost as hot. This will be our third and final day of this heat wave. A chance for strong storms continues mainly north of Kansas City.

High: 97°

Heat Index: 101°

Wind: N/NE shifting SW 10-15 G20