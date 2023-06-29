Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather |Morning thunderstorms give way to record heat today

Morning thunderstorms are possible for north central Missouri. Record breaking heat possible for many today as well as ozone concerns around the metro.
and last updated 2023-06-29 06:58:28-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat wave from around I-70 and south through Friday
  • Isolated strong to severe storms north of Kansas City this morning
  • Better chance for storms Friday night-Saturday
  • Cold front breaks heat wave Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid and even hotter. A chance for severe storms across north central Missouri with large hail as the main threat. Ozone concerns return this afternoon for our metro counties.
High: 99°
Heat Index: 106°
Wind: SW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm.
Low: 70°
Wind: E 5-10 G20

Friday: Partly cloudy, humid and almost as hot. This will be our third and final day of this heat wave. A chance for strong storms continues mainly north of Kansas City.
High: 97°
Heat Index: 101°
Wind: N/NE shifting SW 10-15 G20

