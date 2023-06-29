KSHB 41 Weather |Morning thunderstorms give way to record heat today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat wave from around I-70 and south through Friday
- Isolated strong to severe storms north of Kansas City this morning
- Better chance for storms Friday night-Saturday
- Cold front breaks heat wave Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, humid and even hotter. A chance for severe storms across north central Missouri with large hail as the main threat. Ozone concerns return this afternoon for our metro counties.
High: 99°
Heat Index: 106°
Wind: SW/NE 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm.
Low: 70°
Wind: E 5-10 G20
Friday: Partly cloudy, humid and almost as hot. This will be our third and final day of this heat wave. A chance for strong storms continues mainly north of Kansas City.
High: 97°
Heat Index: 101°
Wind: N/NE shifting SW 10-15 G20