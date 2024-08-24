KSHB 41 Weather | Morning thunderstorms, Warm & Humid Afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning thunderstorms, some flash flooding is possible.

Warm and humid this afternoon

The big heat arrives Sunday and exits by Tuesday or Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Thunderstorms end around noon. Some flash flooding is possible. It will become partly cloudy, warm & humid this afternoon.

High: 87°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy, warm & humid. Overall a nice evening.

Temperatures: 75°-80°

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm & humid.

Low: 75°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot & humid. If you are outside, drink plenty of water & remember the kids in the car.

High: 95° Heat Index: 103°-110°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

