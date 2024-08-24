KSHB 41 Weather | Morning thunderstorms, Warm & Humid Afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning thunderstorms, some flash flooding is possible.
- Warm and humid this afternoon
- The big heat arrives Sunday and exits by Tuesday or Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Thunderstorms end around noon. Some flash flooding is possible. It will become partly cloudy, warm & humid this afternoon.
High: 87°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
This Evening: Partly cloudy, warm & humid. Overall a nice evening.
Temperatures: 75°-80°
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm & humid.
Low: 75°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot & humid. If you are outside, drink plenty of water & remember the kids in the car.
High: 95° Heat Index: 103°-110°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph
