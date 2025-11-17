KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly cloudy, windy, a few rain showers

WEATHER HEADLINES



The lunch hour may bring some light showers, sprinkles

Temperatures will be cooler than last week, but still 5-10 degrees above the average high in the low 50s, average low in the low 30s

Rain potential still looks good for the Thursday/Friday, but amounts may be on the low side

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers may be around during midday. Some sun is possible late in the afternoon.

High: 59°

Wind: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible.

Low: 48°

Wind: E 10 mph.

Tuesday: A return to partly cloudy weather. Comfortable afternoon temperatures.

High: 62°

Wind: SW to NW 10 mph

Wednesday: A nice day under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Low: 40°

High: 60°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

