KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly cloudy, windy, a few rain showers

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The lunch hour may bring some light showers, sprinkles
- Temperatures will be cooler than last week, but still 5-10 degrees above the average high in the low 50s, average low in the low 30s
- Rain potential still looks good for the Thursday/Friday, but amounts may be on the low side
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers may be around during midday. Some sun is possible late in the afternoon.
High: 59°
Wind: SE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible.
Low: 48°
Wind: E 10 mph.
Tuesday: A return to partly cloudy weather. Comfortable afternoon temperatures.
High: 62°
Wind: SW to NW 10 mph
Wednesday: A nice day under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Low: 40°
High: 60°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
