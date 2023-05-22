KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly dry and warm this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and dry into the Memorial Day weekend with a few exceptions
- A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday
- Memorial Day weekend looks mainly dry but there is a slight chance for thunderstorms Sunday or Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm.
High: 79°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
This Evening: A few clouds and calm.
Temperatures drop to 65°-70°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy
Low: 58°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm.
Low: 58° High: 81°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 60° High: 83°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.