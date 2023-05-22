KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly dry and warm this week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and dry into the Memorial Day weekend with a few exceptions

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday

Memorial Day weekend looks mainly dry but there is a slight chance for thunderstorms Sunday or Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm.

High: 79°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: A few clouds and calm.

Temperatures drop to 65°-70°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy

Low: 58°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm.

Low: 58° High: 81°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 60° High: 83°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

