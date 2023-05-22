Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly dry and warm this week

Highs this week will be mostly 80-85 with lows around 60.
and last updated 2023-05-22 05:54:45-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and dry into the Memorial Day weekend with a few exceptions
  • A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday
  • Memorial Day weekend looks mainly dry but there is a slight chance for thunderstorms Sunday or Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm.

High: 79°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: A few clouds and calm.
Temperatures drop to 65°-70°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy
Low: 58°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm.

Low: 58° High: 81°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 60° High: 83°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

