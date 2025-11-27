KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly sunny and dry but a cold Thanksgiving day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly sunny and dry, but a cold Thanksgiving

Spotty Friday evening showers possible

Periods of rain and snow on Saturday

Snow chances return on Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny and dry but cold

High: 44°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Clouds increase, with spotty evening showers possible

High: 43°

Wind: ESE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Periods of rain and snow. Little to no snow accumulation expected

Low: 38° High: 40°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold

Low: 21° High: 29°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—