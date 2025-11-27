KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly sunny and dry but a cold Thanksgiving day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly sunny and dry, but a cold Thanksgiving
- Spotty Friday evening showers possible
- Periods of rain and snow on Saturday
- Snow chances return on Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny and dry but cold
High: 44°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Clouds increase, with spotty evening showers possible
High: 43°
Wind: ESE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Periods of rain and snow. Little to no snow accumulation expected
Low: 38° High: 40°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold
Low: 21° High: 29°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
