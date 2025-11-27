Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly sunny and dry but a cold Thanksgiving day

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly sunny and dry, but a cold Thanksgiving
  • Spotty Friday evening showers possible
  • Periods of rain and snow on Saturday
  • Snow chances return on Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny and dry but cold
High: 44°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Clouds increase, with spotty evening showers possible
High: 43°
Wind: ESE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Periods of rain and snow. Little to no snow accumulation expected
Low: 38° High: 40°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold
Low: 21° High: 29°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

