KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly sunny and much warmer today

Highs return to normal for the end of July in the upper 80s, near 90°
and last updated 2024-07-24 06:42:15-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs will be around 90 today through Friday
  • An isolated afternoon storm can't completely be ruled out through Thursday
  • Increasing chance of showers & t-storms this weekend, may hold the heat back for a few days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and feeling more like the middle to end of July. Any storms that develop will remain very isolated.
High: 89°
Wind: Light, SW 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind and staying mild overnight.
Low: 70°

Wind: Calm, SE 5 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even warmer as the 90s return! Isolated, brief showers are possible mainly during the afternoon & evening.
High: 91°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

