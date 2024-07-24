KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly sunny and much warmer today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs will be around 90 today through Friday
- An isolated afternoon storm can't completely be ruled out through Thursday
- Increasing chance of showers & t-storms this weekend, may hold the heat back for a few days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and feeling more like the middle to end of July. Any storms that develop will remain very isolated.
High: 89°
Wind: Light, SW 5 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind and staying mild overnight.
Low: 70°
Wind: Calm, SE 5 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even warmer as the 90s return! Isolated, brief showers are possible mainly during the afternoon & evening.
High: 91°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
