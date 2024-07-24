KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly sunny and much warmer today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs will be around 90 today through Friday

An isolated afternoon storm can't completely be ruled out through Thursday

Increasing chance of showers & t-storms this weekend, may hold the heat back for a few days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and feeling more like the middle to end of July. Any storms that develop will remain very isolated.

High: 89°

Wind: Light, SW 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind and staying mild overnight.

Low: 70°

Wind: Calm, SE 5 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even warmer as the 90s return! Isolated, brief showers are possible mainly during the afternoon & evening.

High: 91°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

