KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly Sunny but Cold Thanksgiving. Tricky Travel this Weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny, dry, but cold Wednesday and Thanksgiving
- Storm system moves in Friday night through Saturday
- Periods of rain/snow mix into Saturday
- Little to no accumulation expected
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy
High: 44°
Wind: WNW 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold
Low: 29°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.
Thanksgiving: Sunny but cold
High: 43° Low: 28°
Wind: Light and Variable
Friday: Partly cloudy with evening chance for showers
High: 41°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph
Saturday: Rain likely with periods of snow. Little to no accumulation expected
High: 39°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.
