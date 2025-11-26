KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly Sunny but Cold Thanksgiving. Tricky Travel this Weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES Sunny, dry, but cold Wednesday and Thanksgiving

Storm system moves in Friday night through Saturday

Periods of rain/snow mix into Saturday

Little to no accumulation expected KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Today: Mostly sunny and breezy

High: 44°

Wind: WNW 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold

Low: 29°

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph. Thanksgiving: Sunny but cold

High: 43° Low: 28°

Wind: Light and Variable Friday: Partly cloudy with evening chance for showers

High: 41° Wind: WNW 5-15 mph Saturday: Rain likely with periods of snow. Little to no accumulation expected

High: 39° Wind: WSW 5-15 mph. Get more updates from our weather team:

