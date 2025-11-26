Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly Sunny but Cold Thanksgiving. Tricky Travel this Weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny, dry, but cold Wednesday and Thanksgiving
  • Storm system moves in Friday night through Saturday
  • Periods of rain/snow mix into Saturday
  • Little to no accumulation expected

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy
High: 44°
Wind: WNW 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold
Low: 29°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Thanksgiving: Sunny but cold
High: 43° Low: 28°
Wind: Light and Variable

Friday: Partly cloudy with evening chance for showers
High: 41°

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Saturday: Rain likely with periods of snow. Little to no accumulation expected
High: 39°

Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

