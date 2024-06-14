Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly sunny for your Friday but unsettled for the Weekend

A slightly better heat and humidity combo today, but storms remain nearby through Friday night and Saturday.
and last updated 2024-06-14 06:37:33-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 am in Kansas City and central MO
  • Storms are possible this weekend but low chances in Kansas City.
  • Heat and humidity stick around for the next 10 days

Friday: Mostly Sunny, better humidity and heat combo, but still summer-like.
High: 87°
Wind: ENE 10-15 mph

Friday Night: Isolated rain and thunder possible, mainly after midnight.
Low: 68° 

Saturday: Morning showers or storms are possible. Otherwise partly cloudy, warm, and humid during the day. Isolated storms chances return by the evening.
High: 89°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

