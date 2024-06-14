KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly sunny for your Friday but unsettled for the Weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 am in Kansas City and central MO

Storms are possible this weekend but low chances in Kansas City.

Heat and humidity stick around for the next 10 days



Friday: Mostly Sunny, better humidity and heat combo, but still summer-like.

High: 87°

Wind: ENE 10-15 mph

Friday Night: Isolated rain and thunder possible, mainly after midnight.

Low: 68°

Saturday: Morning showers or storms are possible. Otherwise partly cloudy, warm, and humid during the day. Isolated storms chances return by the evening.

High: 89°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

