KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly sunny for your Friday but unsettled for the Weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 am in Kansas City and central MO
- Storms are possible this weekend but low chances in Kansas City.
- Heat and humidity stick around for the next 10 days
Friday: Mostly Sunny, better humidity and heat combo, but still summer-like.
High: 87°
Wind: ENE 10-15 mph
Friday Night: Isolated rain and thunder possible, mainly after midnight.
Low: 68°
Saturday: Morning showers or storms are possible. Otherwise partly cloudy, warm, and humid during the day. Isolated storms chances return by the evening.
High: 89°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.