KSHB 41 Weather | Much colder this afternoon, main severe threat east of KC

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few dry hours this morning with new showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening
- The best chance for severe weather is across central and eastern Missouri
- Windy, with temperatures dropping to the 40s this afternoon
- Rain showers end tonight with some snow mixed in across northern Missouri
- Windy, cold and cloudy Sunday morning, then increasing sunshine
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A few dry hours this morning before new showers and thunderstorms move in this afternoon. We have a better chance of seeing strong to severe thunderstorms in central Missouri during the afternoon to early evening. Temperatures will drop to the 40s this afternoon with a gusty northwest wind.
Wind: N 10-20 then NW 15-35 mph
This Evening: Windy and cold with rain showers.
Temperatures in the low 40s
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
Tonight: Windy and cold with rain ending. Some snow may be mixed in across northern Missouri
Low: 37°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
Sunday: Rain and some snow ending during the morning across northern Missouri. Otherwise, it will be a windy, cloudy and cold morning. The sun will return during the afternoon, but it will still be very windy and cool.
Wind: NW 20-40 mph
High: 56°
