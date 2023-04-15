KSHB 41 Weather | Much colder this afternoon, main severe threat east of KC

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few dry hours this morning with new showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

The best chance for severe weather is across central and eastern Missouri

Windy, with temperatures dropping to the 40s this afternoon

Rain showers end tonight with some snow mixed in across northern Missouri

Windy, cold and cloudy Sunday morning, then increasing sunshine

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few dry hours this morning before new showers and thunderstorms move in this afternoon. We have a better chance of seeing strong to severe thunderstorms in central Missouri during the afternoon to early evening. Temperatures will drop to the 40s this afternoon with a gusty northwest wind.

Wind: N 10-20 then NW 15-35 mph

This Evening: Windy and cold with rain showers.

Temperatures in the low 40s

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Windy and cold with rain ending. Some snow may be mixed in across northern Missouri

Low: 37°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Sunday: Rain and some snow ending during the morning across northern Missouri. Otherwise, it will be a windy, cloudy and cold morning. The sun will return during the afternoon, but it will still be very windy and cool.

Wind: NW 20-40 mph

High: 56°

