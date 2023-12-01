KSHB 41 Weather | Much colder today with rain & snow mixture developing in afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Light rain gradually ends this morning during the commute
- Another wave of rain & snow arrives this afternoon, after lunch, with only minor accumulations possible on elevated surfaces
- Slight chance for rain Saturday while temperatures run in the 40s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Light rain & drizzle ends during the morning commute. Mostly cloudy and breezy as we wait for the back edge of the storm to swing through and bring a rain & snow mixture between 2pm-7pm. Roads will likely stay wet for the evening commute while some snow could stick on elevated surfaces.
High: 36°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Tonight: Staying mostly to partly cloudy and getting even colder as the winds die down. The wet roads may freeze early Saturday. Be careful over bridges and overpasses.
Low: 28°
Wind: N-NW 5 mph, calm
Saturday: Drive carefully if out and about Saturday morning. Some black ice possible, especially over elevated surfaces. Clouds will linger with another disturbance to bring passing showers during the afternoon and evening.
High: 40°
Wind: Calm to SE 5-8 mph
