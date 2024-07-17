KSHB 41 Weather | Much cooler air has arrived

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The nice and cooler change in the weather begins today
- Great weather Thursday and Friday with morning lows in some locations dropping to the 50s
- Rain and thunderstorm chances increase over the weekend and continue for much of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and feeling much better today! Highs run about 5° cooler than normal with decreasing humidity.
High: 83°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.
Low: 60°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Terrific Thursday! Mostly sunny with low humidity. Soak it in!
High: 81°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Fantastic Friday! The sunshine and pleasant humidity continues.
Low: 59° High: 83°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.