KSHB 41 Weather | Much cooler air has arrived

WEATHER HEADLINES



The nice and cooler change in the weather begins today

Great weather Thursday and Friday with morning lows in some locations dropping to the 50s

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase over the weekend and continue for much of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and feeling much better today! Highs run about 5° cooler than normal with decreasing humidity.

High: 83°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.

Low: 60°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Terrific Thursday! Mostly sunny with low humidity. Soak it in!

High: 81°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Fantastic Friday! The sunshine and pleasant humidity continues.

Low: 59° High: 83°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

