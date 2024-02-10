Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Much cooler for Super Bowl weekend with highs in the 40s

The beautiful weather returns next week
and last updated 2024-02-10 06:27:22-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • It will be a dry Super Bowl weekend with periods of clouds and a light wind
  • Temperatures this weekend are much cooler in the 40s
  • A winter storm scoots south of our area Sunday night into Monday morning, the rain/snow mix is possible near the Ozarks and south

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing clouds late today while temperatures stay much cooler thanks to a northerly breeze.
High: 45°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy overnight and staying chilly.
Low: 31°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Super Bowl Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, cool and dry. GO CHIEFS!
High: 48°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

