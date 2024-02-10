KSHB 41 Weather | Much cooler for Super Bowl weekend with highs in the 40s

WEATHER HEADLINES



It will be a dry Super Bowl weekend with periods of clouds and a light wind

Temperatures this weekend are much cooler in the 40s

A winter storm scoots south of our area Sunday night into Monday morning, the rain/snow mix is possible near the Ozarks and south

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing clouds late today while temperatures stay much cooler thanks to a northerly breeze.

High: 45°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy overnight and staying chilly.

Low: 31°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Super Bowl Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, cool and dry. GO CHIEFS!

High: 48°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

