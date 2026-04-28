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KSHB 41 Weather | Much cooler with showers possible Tuesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy and chilly with light rain possible Tuesday
  • Additional rain chances Wednesday and Thursday
  • Sunny, warm weekend weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a few afternoon showers possible. No severe weather is expected.
High: 60°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: A shower is possible early. Then mostly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 43°
Wind: N 10 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with showers possible.
Low: 43°
High: 65°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

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