KSHB 41 Weather | Much cooler with showers possible Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy and chilly with light rain possible Tuesday
- Additional rain chances Wednesday and Thursday
- Sunny, warm weekend weather
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a few afternoon showers possible. No severe weather is expected.
High: 60°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: A shower is possible early. Then mostly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 43°
Wind: N 10 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with showers possible.
Low: 43°
High: 65°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
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