KSHB 41 Weather | Much cooler with showers possible Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy and chilly with light rain possible Tuesday

Additional rain chances Wednesday and Thursday

Sunny, warm weekend weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a few afternoon showers possible. No severe weather is expected.

High: 60°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: A shower is possible early. Then mostly cloudy and chilly.

Low: 43°

Wind: N 10 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with showers possible.

Low: 43°

High: 65°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

