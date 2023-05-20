KSHB 41 Weather | Near perfect weather this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nearly perfect weekend weather, low humidity and comfortable temperatures
- Warmer, more humid next week
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible next Wednesday-Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: 100% sunshine with a light north wind. There will be some haze from smoke at 20,000 feet from western Canada wildfires.
High: 71°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
This Evening: A nice evening with almost no wind.
Temperatures drop to the 60s
Wind: Almost none
Tonight: Clear, calm and cool.
Low: 48°
Wind: Almost none
Sunday: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. Just a bit warmer with low humidity.
High: 76°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
