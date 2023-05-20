Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Near perfect weather this weekend

Mild and sunny days, cool, calm nights
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-05-20 08:42:31-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Nearly perfect weekend weather, low humidity and comfortable temperatures
  • Warmer, more humid next week
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible next Wednesday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: 100% sunshine with a light north wind. There will be some haze from smoke at 20,000 feet from western Canada wildfires.

High: 71°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

This Evening: A nice evening with almost no wind.
Temperatures drop to the 60s

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Clear, calm and cool.
Low: 48°

Wind: Almost none

Sunday: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. Just a bit warmer with low humidity.

High: 76°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.