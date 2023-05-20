KSHB 41 Weather | Near perfect weather this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Nearly perfect weekend weather, low humidity and comfortable temperatures

Warmer, more humid next week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible next Wednesday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: 100% sunshine with a light north wind. There will be some haze from smoke at 20,000 feet from western Canada wildfires.

High: 71°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

This Evening: A nice evening with almost no wind.

Temperatures drop to the 60s

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Clear, calm and cool.

Low: 48°

Wind: Almost none

Sunday: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. Just a bit warmer with low humidity.

High: 76°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

