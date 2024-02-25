KSHB 41 Weather | Near Perfect weather today in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Perfect weather Sunday

Record-setting warmth is possible on Monday and Tuesday

A one-day winter blast for Tuesday night and Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Near perfect! Sunny and warmer with less wind.

High: 72°, Record: 77° (1995)

Wind: W-SW 10 mph

This Evening: A nice evening with a light wind.

Temperatures drop to 50°-55°

Wind: SW 10-20 to 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and cool.

Low: 42°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy with a chance to break a record high temperature.

High: 77°, Record: 76° (1896)

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, unseasonably warm and windy again.

Low: 53° High: 75°, Record: 73° (2016)

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tuesday Night: A strong cold front moves through during the early evening, dropping temperatures 50-55 degrees by morning. There is a chance for a period of mainly light snow after midnight.

Low: 20°

Wind: N-NW 20-40 mph

Wednesday: Chance for early morning light snow and slick spots and windy. Morning wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens. Then, the rest of the day will see decreasing clouds and wind, but it will stay cold.

High: 37°

Wind: NW 15-25 to 5-15 mph

