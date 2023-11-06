KSHB 41 Weather | Near perfect weather today, highs around 70°

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Unseasonably warm today through Wednesday
- Close to a record high temperature Tuesday
- No significant precipitation in the forecast the next seven-10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Near perfect weather! Light wind under a sky with filtered sunshine. The sun will be shining through areas of mostly high clouds
High: 71°
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy and nice.
Temperatures drop to 60°
Wind: Almost none
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, dry and mild.
Low: 53°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Tuesday: More sunshine with a near record high temperature.
High: 74° (Record high: 78°, 1934)
Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph
