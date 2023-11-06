Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Near perfect weather today, highs around 70°

We are looking at mostly dry and mild weather this week.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-11-06 06:39:11-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Unseasonably warm today through Wednesday
  • Close to a record high temperature Tuesday
  • No significant precipitation in the forecast the next seven-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Near perfect weather! Light wind under a sky with filtered sunshine. The sun will be shining through areas of mostly high clouds

High: 71°

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and nice.
Temperatures drop to 60°

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, dry and mild.
Low: 53°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Tuesday: More sunshine with a near record high temperature.

High: 74° (Record high: 78°, 1934)

Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.