KSHB 41 Weather | Near perfect weather today, highs around 70°

WEATHER HEADLINES



Unseasonably warm today through Wednesday

Close to a record high temperature Tuesday

No significant precipitation in the forecast the next seven-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Near perfect weather! Light wind under a sky with filtered sunshine. The sun will be shining through areas of mostly high clouds

High: 71°

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and nice.

Temperatures drop to 60°

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, dry and mild.

Low: 53°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Tuesday: More sunshine with a near record high temperature.

High: 74° (Record high: 78°, 1934)

Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

