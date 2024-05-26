KSHB 41 Weather | New Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms possible today

Watch Now
Highs today will be in the 70s.
2024-05-26

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible today, some may contain hail
  • Great weather for Memorial Day
  • Dry Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly into Thursday before more thunderstorm chances

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, some hail possible.
High: 76°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

This Evening: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, some hail possible
Temperatures drop to the 60s
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few showers are possible until around midnight, then clearing and calm.
Low: 58°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Memorial Day: Great weather! Mostly sunny with lower humidity.
High: 79°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

