KSHB 41 Weather | New Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms possible today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible today, some may contain hail
- Great weather for Memorial Day
- Dry Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly into Thursday before more thunderstorm chances
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, some hail possible.
High: 76°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
This Evening: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, some hail possible
Temperatures drop to the 60s
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: A few showers are possible until around midnight, then clearing and calm.
Low: 58°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Memorial Day: Great weather! Mostly sunny with lower humidity.
High: 79°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
