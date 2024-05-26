KSHB 41 Weather | New Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms possible today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible today, some may contain hail

Great weather for Memorial Day

Dry Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly into Thursday before more thunderstorm chances

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, some hail possible.

High: 76°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

This Evening: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, some hail possible

Temperatures drop to the 60s

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few showers are possible until around midnight, then clearing and calm.

Low: 58°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Memorial Day: Great weather! Mostly sunny with lower humidity.

High: 79°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

