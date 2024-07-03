KSHB 41 Weather | Next round of rain moves in during the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain returns this afternoon, after 12-2pm, and continues through the night

2 rounds of storms expected on the 4th of July, the late afternoon round could be severe for areas south of I-70

Drier weather Friday & Saturday with storms possible Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain and storms return this afternoon, most likely after 12pm. The severe threat is low. More rain will cause issues of flash flooding and aggravate our area's rivers and creeks.

High: 83°

Wind: Light, S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Rain and storms continue overnight. Drying out in time for morning 4th of July activities.

Low: 69°

Wind: SE 5 mph, Gusty in T-Storms

4th of July (Thursday): Two rounds of rain & thunderstorms during the holiday. First round arrives by mid-morning with another round in the evening. Storms could be strong to severe between 5-9pm. Storms will be south of the region as firework shows begin.

High: 85°

Wind: S-SW to NW 10-15 mph

