KSHB 41 Weather | Nice afternoon with cloudy skies & a few sprinkles south

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few rain showers approach the area from the south & east today & Thursday

Highs more like June this weekend

Next chance for thunderstorms is early next week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Wednesday: A storm system passing to our south brings our only chance for rain this week. Kansas City looks mostly cloudy and mainly dry while the better chance of light rain stays to the south & east.

High: 68°

Wind: NE 15-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and turning windy.

Low: 47°

Wind: NE to NW 15-35 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy, slightly cooler and windy. The strong winds will heighten our fire danger.

High: 65°

Wind: NW 20-30, Gusting 40 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

