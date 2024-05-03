KSHB 41 Weather | Nice and dry today ahead of more storms tomorrow morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry and more comfortable today
- Thunderstorms move in early tomorrow morning, after 4am; Some storms may be strong with gusty winds
- More rain moves in for areas south of I-70 Sunday afternoon
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Friday: Enjoy the beautiful and dry day with daytime highs slightly above average.
High: 74°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms approach from the northwest and move in after 4am. Heavy rain and strong winds possible around KC close to sunrise.
Low: 58°
Wind: E-SE 10 mph
Saturday: Showers and storms are possible in the morning, tapering off by 10am. Partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon and temperatures are much cooler.
High: 67°
Wind: N to W 10-20 mph
