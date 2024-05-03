KSHB 41 Weather | Nice and dry today ahead of more storms tomorrow morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dry and more comfortable today

Thunderstorms move in early tomorrow morning, after 4am; Some storms may be strong with gusty winds

More rain moves in for areas south of I-70 Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: Enjoy the beautiful and dry day with daytime highs slightly above average.

High: 74°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms approach from the northwest and move in after 4am. Heavy rain and strong winds possible around KC close to sunrise.

Low: 58°

Wind: E-SE 10 mph

Saturday: Showers and storms are possible in the morning, tapering off by 10am. Partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon and temperatures are much cooler.

High: 67°

Wind: N to W 10-20 mph

