KSHB 41 Weather | Nice and dry today ahead of more storms tomorrow morning

Strong storms move in tomorrow morning, after 4am
and last updated 2024-05-03 09:10:22-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry and more comfortable today
  • Thunderstorms move in early tomorrow morning, after 4am; Some storms may be strong with gusty winds
  • More rain moves in for areas south of I-70 Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: Enjoy the beautiful and dry day with daytime highs slightly above average.
High: 74°
Wind: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms approach from the northwest and move in after 4am. Heavy rain and strong winds possible around KC close to sunrise.
Low: 58°

Wind: E-SE 10 mph

Saturday: Showers and storms are possible in the morning, tapering off by 10am. Partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon and temperatures are much cooler.
High: 67°
Wind: N to W 10-20 mph

