KSHB 41 Weather |Nice fall weather through Thursday, then rain chances increase

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Abundant sunshine & nice this afternoon and Thursday
- Lows tonight will drop to the mid and upper 30s, possibly some patchy frost
- Friday through Tuesday will see periods of rain, but amounts may not be that heavy
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Another very sunny day with just a few passing cirrus clouds.
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
High: 68°
Tonight: Clear and chilly with patchy frost possible.
Wind: E-NE 5-10
Low: 39°
Thursday: Another cold morning followed by a mild afternoon. Increasing clouds as the day goes on.
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
High: 67°
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance to see periods of rain.
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Low: 51°
High: 58°
