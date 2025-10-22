Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather |Nice fall weather through Thursday, then rain chances increase

Highs today will be in the 60s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Abundant sunshine & nice this afternoon and Thursday
  • Lows tonight will drop to the mid and upper 30s, possibly some patchy frost
  • Friday through Tuesday will see periods of rain, but amounts may not be that heavy

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Another very sunny day with just a few passing cirrus clouds.

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

High: 68°

Tonight: Clear and chilly with patchy frost possible.
Wind: E-NE 5-10

Low: 39°

Thursday: Another cold morning followed by a mild afternoon. Increasing clouds as the day goes on.

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

High: 67°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance to see periods of rain.
Wind: E 10-20 mph

Low: 51°

High: 58°

