KSHB 41 Weather |Nice fall weather through Thursday, then rain chances increase

WEATHER HEADLINES



Abundant sunshine & nice this afternoon and Thursday

Lows tonight will drop to the mid and upper 30s, possibly some patchy frost

Friday through Tuesday will see periods of rain, but amounts may not be that heavy

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Another very sunny day with just a few passing cirrus clouds.

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

High: 68°

Tonight: Clear and chilly with patchy frost possible.

Wind: E-NE 5-10

Low: 39°

Thursday: Another cold morning followed by a mild afternoon. Increasing clouds as the day goes on.

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

High: 67°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance to see periods of rain.

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Low: 51°

High: 58°

