KSHB 41 Weather | Nice January weather, highs around 60°

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Plenty of sunshine and much warmer Monday and Tuesday
- Much colder Wednesday with quickly falling temperatures into the afternoon
- 2-3 more cold fronts Friday into early next week, but not much precipitation
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.
High: 57°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, breezy with lows 20 degrees above average
Low: 38°
Wind chill: 20s
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Filtered sunshine through high clouds and unseasonably warm.
High: 62°
Wind: SW to W 10-20 mph
Wednesday: A strong cold front moves through. Partly cloudy and windy with falling temperatures
7 AM: 41°
4 PM: 31°
Wind: N-NW 20-30 gust 35-40 mph
