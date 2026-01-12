KSHB 41 Weather | Nice January weather, highs around 60°

WEATHER HEADLINES



Plenty of sunshine and much warmer Monday and Tuesday

Much colder Wednesday with quickly falling temperatures into the afternoon

2-3 more cold fronts Friday into early next week, but not much precipitation

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.

High: 57°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy with lows 20 degrees above average

Low: 38°

Wind chill: 20s

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Filtered sunshine through high clouds and unseasonably warm.

High: 62°

Wind: SW to W 10-20 mph

Wednesday: A strong cold front moves through. Partly cloudy and windy with falling temperatures

7 AM: 41°

4 PM: 31°

Wind: N-NW 20-30 gust 35-40 mph

