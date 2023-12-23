KSHB 41 Weather | Dense fog this morning from KC west and north

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning dense fog, mainly west and north of KC, then a nice afternoon

A month or two of rainfall Christmas eve with most locations seeing 1"-2" of rain, a few may see 2"-3" of rain

Much colder Christmas day and much of next week

Light snow is possible Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Morning dense fog, mainly from KC west and north. The fog will dissipate slowly during the morning. This will be followed by a nice and unseasonably warm day under a mostly cloudy sky

High: 60°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy, breezy and dry

Temperatures in the mid to upper 50s

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and mild. Rain and a few thunderstorms are possible by sunrise.

Low: 55°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Christmas Eve (Sunday): Periods of rain, heavy at times. A few thunderstorms are possible.

High: 60°

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Christmas Day (Monday): The rain ends from south to north early in the morning. It will be cloudy, windy and much colder. Bundle up if you are headed to the Chiefs game.

Low: 36°

High: 40°

Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph

