KSHB 41 Weather | Nice today, Severe Weather Likely tonight

Now to 10 p.m.: Dry with increasing humidity

10 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m.: Rain and thunderstorms likely with severe weather and flash flooding possible

Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger Sunday, great weather for Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly sunny with increasing humidity. Severe storms form in central Kansas this eveing and move into our region after 10 pm with all types of severe weather possible. Stay aware!

High: 81°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

This Evening before 10 p.m.: Partly cloudy, breezy and humid.

Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight after 10 p.m.: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather and flash flooding are possible. Damaging wind is the highest severe weather threat with a low chance for brief, small tornadoes.

Low: 62°

Wind: Gust 40-70 mph in T-Storms

Sunday: Scattered storms in the morning with the severe threat decreasing. A break from the rain around midday with more non-severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

High: 76°

Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

Memorial Day: Great weather! Mostly sunny with lower humidity.

Low: 58° High: 79°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

