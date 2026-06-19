KSHB 41 Weather | Nice today, then several chances of rain & thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nice weather today, scattered showers & T-Storms possible tonight
- Saturday may see a few morning showers/T-Storms
- Flash Flood Watch: Strong to severe storms and flash flooding possible Saturday night into Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky
High: 84°
Wind: Light southeast
Friday night: Scattered showers & T-Storms possible after 7-8 PM.
Low: 65°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Chance of scattered showers & T-Storms during the morning then partly to mostly cloudy, warm & humid.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Saturday Night: Flash Flood Watch. A good chance of T-Storms, mainly after 10 PM-midnight, with flash flooding & severe weather possible.
Low: 67°
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms
Sunday: Flash Flood Watch. A good chance of morning rain & T-Storms then a new chance of later afternoon & evening showers and thunderstorms.
High: 78°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
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