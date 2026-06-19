KSHB 41 Weather | Nice today, then several chances of rain & thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Nice weather today, scattered showers & T-Storms possible tonight

Saturday may see a few morning showers/T-Storms

Flash Flood Watch: Strong to severe storms and flash flooding possible Saturday night into Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky

High: 84°

Wind: Light southeast

Friday night: Scattered showers & T-Storms possible after 7-8 PM.

Low: 65°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Chance of scattered showers & T-Storms during the morning then partly to mostly cloudy, warm & humid.

High: 84°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Saturday Night: Flash Flood Watch. A good chance of T-Storms, mainly after 10 PM-midnight, with flash flooding & severe weather possible.

Low: 67°

Wind: Gusty in T-Storms

Sunday: Flash Flood Watch. A good chance of morning rain & T-Storms then a new chance of later afternoon & evening showers and thunderstorms.

High: 78°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

